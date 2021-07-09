LETTER: Hospital staff save Maple Ridge woman by finding blood clots

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

I have to take this moment to give Ridge Meadows Hospital the biggest heart-felt thank you.

They are so amazing Dr. Zoey Redenbach, Dr. Robert Miller, Dr. Barbara Hughes, Dr. Stephanie Tsang, and all the nurses and support staff.

They managed to find and treat me for shortness of breath being blood clots in my lungs. Ridge Meadows Hospital you are my heroes. I can not say thank you big enough or loud enough. You saved my life.

Be safe and be kind.

Iona Albanese, Maple Ridge

