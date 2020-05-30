LETTER: How about a fashion contest for COVID face gear

Not trying to make light of the pandemic, but how about a community competition, no age limit

How about a face gear making contest, one reader suggests. (Shawn Fowler/Special to Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

With words like “social distancing“ and “the new normal“ rapidly becoming part of our daily vocabulary, is it any wonder that our children are becoming fearful, even paranoid about their lives?

Not until sometime in the future will this effect truly be known.

Not to downplay the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am predicting that face masks and face shields will become fashionable, and that at least in the minds of the younger generation there can be some sanity in this twisted world.

What if we had a contest to design a face mask or face shield that was both useable and fashionable? A community involvement fashion contest. No age limit.

It must be a do-it-yourself creation.

For those who would be doing a search on the internet, it need not be an original design.

The style is unlimited; could even be a simple bandana.

Just a suggestion.

Bob Symington, former Maple Ridge resident and local business owner

