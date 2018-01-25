(THE NEWS/files) Maple Ridge could have more playing fields if voters agree.

Letter: I am voting no for each option

Spending $23.5 million we don’t have on ice is absolutely crazy.

Editor, The News:

Re: Time to sign your name if you don’t like Maple Ridge rec plans.

Regarding the current proposals for going into debt to pay for numerous unnecessary improvements and additions to our city, I am voting no for each option.

I just cannot get over their thought process with this. They want to go into debt to improve or replace or repair facilities in a city that has a frighteningly large drug abuse problem.

Most families I know are considering moving away from Maple Ridge because they are horrified and embarrassed about what their city has become.

Spending $23.5 million we don’t have on ice is absolutely crazy. A new ice rink is not what is going to keep families in Maple Ridge.

Neither is a new synthetic field or a gathering place.

You know what will keep families in Maple Ridge? Control of our addicted population.

When you borrow money, you have to pay it back. How on earth are they going to pay back $50 million dollars?

Business is not booming in Maple Ridge and those who actually pay taxes are getting stretched thinner and thinner to support those who refuse to pay for anything.

I would rather borrow money to provide security to local shops and businesses so that taxpaying residents of this town can shop here without fear or harassment.

Many of us take our children elsewhere for many things to avoid the addicts.

How is putting in some fake grass going to help?

In our current political state, how is it appropriate to bring up even one of these ideas for proposal?

Clean your house before you buy new furniture. You can’t just put a bunch of shiny stuff on a mound of crap and say it’s all better.

Rose Cotton

Maple Ridge

Previous story
Letter: Pitt Meadows demands fiscal responsibility

Just Posted

Letter: I am voting no for each option

Spending $23.5 million we don’t have on ice is absolutely crazy.

Rats in Maple Ridge camp add to homeless woes

After dark, they swarm around, say residents

New child care centre ready at Katzie First Nation

About 90 spaces offered at Pitt Meadows reserve

Port Coquitlam rail yard fire took hours to put out

But rail activity in Pitt Meadows is instead container traffic

Information session Monday in Maple Ridge on housing for homeless

B.C. Housing to host second open house in early February.

Canada to double spending on global education fund: Trudeau

PM Justin Trudeau says Canada to grow commitment to Global Partnership for Education fund

BCHL Today: Guns n’ Hoses as Wenatchee honours police and fire department

Eric Welsh provides a (near) daily look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

Distance education in danger, says Chilliwack parent group

School district staff to address concerns at public meeting, changes could happen around province

Getting influenza raises heart attack risk, especially in seniors: study

Researchers looked at 20,000 adult cases of laboratory-confirmed influenza from 2009 to 2014

Canada to double spending on global education fund: Trudeau

PM Justin Trudeau says Canada to grow commitment to Global Partnership for Education fund

Canadian skydiver killed in Southern California roof crash

Man died after striking fellow jumper mid-air, slamming into a home without parachute ever deploying

Ontario Tory Leader Patrick Brown resigning amid allegations about conduct

Patrick Brown announced the decision in a statement following a hastily-called news conference

Bob and his parrot buddies living in B.C. warehouse need forever homes

Jan Robson is hoping that every bird, even her favourite, will tug on someone’s heartstrings

Canada’s dairy farmers say they’ve given enough in past trade deals

Dairy industry says Canada should have recalibrated amount of foreign access permitted under TPP

Most Read