Letter: 'I called taxi for her more than three times'

Editor, The News:

Re: Cold night, long time for cab ride in Pitt Meadows.

I was the person who called the taxi company multiple times from Winners. For a fact it was more than three times.

My coordinator initially ordered the taxi around 4-4:30 p.m. The lady had come up to me as I was on register and requested me to call the company back, and as I proceeded to do so, I was put on hold numerous times and the phone was hung up.

As soon as I finally got an answer, the dispatcher gave me a time limit of 10 minutes. Then I called again, another 10-15 minutes later. I called at least three times after that.

Lastly, the dispatcher said he couldn’t give me a time range and that there were no taxis available, after he had said one was coming.

At the point, my manager called and spoke to him, telling the situation the lady was in.

The last time I called there was no answer.

The company called over an hour after the customer had already driven the lady home.

I, overall, felt like my heart was broken because it was freezing and she was scared. She wanted to get home. I asked her to stay inside, but she had the anxiety of the taxi leaving her.

A customer overheard me talking to a colleague about the situation if I should just leave work and drive her home. As she finished her transaction, she came back into store and said she would take her home.

Simi Deol

Pitt Meadows

