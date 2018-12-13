Letter: ICBC was brought in to reduce insurance costs

B.C. had high rates then and it would be a lot higher.

ICBC could easily provide insurance for ride-sharing. (files)

Editor, The News:

Re: Call revived to end ICBC car insurance monopoly.

The insurance industry representative, Aaron Sutherland, had written a letter to imply that because ICBC is a monopoly that insurance costs more than private insurance.

This is definitely not true any more than the fantasy of giving tax breaks to private companies will trickle down to the people better than providing government services.

I worked for a private auto insurance company before ICBC was brought in. Insurance at that time was much more costly on average.

ICBC was brought in to reduce insurance costs. The cost of lawyers was very high and ICBC cut down the liability costs by reducing cost like they are currently doing in restricting payout for certain injuries.

ICBC also took some responsibility for public safety things. B.C. had high rates then and it would be a lot higher now that the population has increased and with poorer drivers.

Private insurance would see a dramatic increase in rates — if they had to provide the same coverage. They currently can insure some liability, but only insure best risk drivers.

The very misleading statement that some drivers could save money does not consider that most drivers would face increases.

ICBC could easily provide insurance for ride-sharing, but only if the government directs it to do so. The government is only using the ICBC insurance as a excuse to delay and shift blame.

If insurance were a reason, as Mr. Sutherland explains, private insurance could be used for now. The government delay is politically motivated.

Dan Banov

Maple Ridge

Previous story
LETTER: In Maple Ridge, tents are not enough

Just Posted

Haney Plaza businesses relocating to allow construction

Four condos get underway this spring

Rainstorm drenches Lower Mainland as snow falls on the Sea-to-Sky

Heavy rains, snow expected till Friday morning

Daycare can stay at Pitt Meadows rec centre

Council decides to change lease with Discovery Playhouse

Thermostats lowered at Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows schools to conserve gas

Pipeline rupture could lead to natural gas shortages this winter

LETTER: In Maple Ridge, tents are not enough

At the end of the day, there was shelter and food.

Ridge hospital foundation helps with mental health

Donates a possible $500k for youth wellness

‘People talk about deep sadness:’ Scientists study climate change grief

Some call it environmental grief, some call it solastalgia — a word coined for a feeling of homesickness when home changes around you.

As protectors abandon Trump, investigation draws closer

Cohen was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for an array of crimes.

Senate delays start of sittings in new home, delaying start of broadcasts

The Senate and House of Commons are moving into temporary homes for the next decade as a result of long-planned and badly needed renovations to the Centre Block.

UK leader seeks EU lifeline after surviving confidence vote

EU leaders gather for a two-day summit, beginning Thursday, which will center on the Brexit negotiations.

Man climbs tree to evade police after Surrey RCMP called to domestic dispute

The man was 60 feet up the tree for hours, according to a Black Press freelancer at the scene

French police try to catch attack suspect dead or alive

Local authorities increase death toll to three, including 13 wounded and five in serious condition

BCHL’ers blanked by Russia at World Junior A Challenge

Canada West loses battle of the unbeaten teams in the preliminary round

Second Canadian missing in China after questioning by authorities

Michael Spavor, founder of a non-profit that organizes cultural-exchange trips to North Korea, “is presently missing in China”

Most Read