LETTER: Industry very cautious when filming, Pitt Meadows woman argues

Women in film and TV sector lays out the COVID precautions, in response to a previous letter writer

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

[Re: Maple Ridge woman wonders why filming allowed but kids activities on hold, mapleridgenews.com, April 27]

To address the issues of movies and TV still being filmed.

My industry has taken extraordinary measures to get us back to work. We are tested three times per week and have changed how we work to keep everyone safe and healthy. Masks are mandatory, and we work in pods.

As well, we have COVID teams around us at all times to remind us of keeping our distance. We are provided N95 masks which we change on a regular basis.

Anytime actors have to touch, our COVID teams are there to help them sanitize after every take. We also have a team of people that go around and spray disinfectant on every surface we, as a crew, come in contact with.

While I fully understand the frustrations that people are feeling now.

The film industry is a billion dollar business for B.C. We are a big part of helping the economy get back on track.

I would boldly say we are the safest industry out there right now. From a script supervisor.

Amanda Alexander-McLean, Pitt Meadows

.

• READ MORE: Busy year expected for filming in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Film industryLetter to the Editor