Nathan Sands and Open Door Church Pastor Bradley Christianson-Barker previously stayed at Anita Place tent city. (THE NEWS/files)

Letter: ‘It’s been a rough decade’

Editor, The News:

“The times they are a-changing,” a song I’ve long loved and felt relevant.

On Friday, the night before the 2018 municipal election, I had already voted and waited for the new wave of energetic do-gooders to enter office, those who truly believe they have an answer to these complex times so rapidly changing: the legalization of marijuana, road work at a snail’s pace, the incremental inflation of virtually all living-necessities, a tent city still packed, a polarized political climate, a fragile and frustrated social climate.

It’s been a rough decade.

I made the difficult decision of not running for a position this year. I feel such a call to have my say and make decisions. But I feel life itself already so taxing. Navigating such times is difficult enough, but to consider the logistics, the weight of difficult decisions, their implementation and outcomes, the response of the online mob, the gossip of thousands, sounds like a hot mess to me.

When I went to school, I always had inherent sympathy for the janitors. As we prepare to initiate 12 elected officials, making decisions for 100,000 people, I have great sympathy for them. They are stepping into a mess, and they know it.

No matter who the 12 who were who got voted in, whether I voted for you or not, I wish good results for you and this city.

Maintain trust and act wise, outcomes speak for themselves, and don’t forget to leave a good impression.

Nathan Sands

Maple Ridge

