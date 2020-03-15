Wendy Bain used to capture images of majestic lions in her home country of South Africa. Now, she’s photographing racoons and bears and whatever else happens to wander into the backyard of her Rock Ridge home in Maple Ridge. She took this photo of a bear chilling out. (Contributed)

LETTER: It’s not bears intruding on us, it’s us intruding on the bears

Maple Ridge reader reacts with partial humour to pic of bear on front page of The News

Dear Editor,

[RE: Hope is that it’s a good news for bears this year, March 4, The News]

Your recent front page of the bear, I would’ve worded that a little differently.

[We said Maple Ridge resident Wendy Bain captured this photo a while back of a bear taking a time out in the Rock Ridge area, well known for its bear population. Launching new educational efforts, conservation officers are recommending people not let bears feel too comfortable wandering around in the suburbs.]

It should read conservation officers are recommending people not to feel comfortable wandering around the Bears suburbs. LOL.

Peter Oakey, Maple Ridge

