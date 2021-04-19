Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Jaywalkers making Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows more dangerous

Local letter writer says pedestrians who jaywalk typically have a safe, legal crossing near them

Dear Editor,

Our police need to proactively and reactively address dangers of cursed jaywalkers who deserves fines.

I’ve seen, such folks, like we all have, cross Lougheed Highway in the middle of traffic instead of a crosswalk less than 100 feet away.

They endanger both motorists and themselves, and jaywalking is illegal. I’ve also seen them cross Lougheed and wander for a time between both westbound and eastbound lanes, dah.

We need to nail them with fines as accessible crosswalks are for pedestrian safety.

I fail to understand why they can’t use the sidewalk to go to that street intersection in a legal and safe manner and then cross to the opposite side.

It’s time we discourage, not encourage, bad behaviour to stop the immutable inanity.

Kerwin Maude, Pitt Meadows

.

Most Read