LETTER: Kindness alive and well in Maple Ridge

One woman wants to say thanks for a simple but kind gesture

Dear Editor,

Kindness is still alive in Maple Ridge.

On Monday, Jan. 6, I went into the post office, around the corner from Value Village, to drop off a card in the mail to London, England.

I was told I did not have sufficient postage.

I didn’t have my wallet with me and I didn’t have any change in my pockets.

But, a very kind lady, waiting to be served, said “Don’t worry, I will put the extra stamps on for you.”

This was a very kind gesture and I would like to thank her again and wish her a very happy new year.

L. Tate, Maple Ridge

.

RECENT LETTER: ‘You cannot force people to remove their trees and gardens’

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: New coronavirus outbreak an important reminder

Just Posted

Road closed for police incident in east Maple Ridge

Whonnock elementary briefly locked down

City of Maple Ridge says ‘well done’ to baseball legend

Congratulates Larry Walker on getting into hall of fame

One charged after jumping on car incident

Maple Ridge police ask public to consider impact of posting

It’s going to be a circus on Family Day in Pitt Meadows

Free event takes place in family recreation centre

Pitt Meadows actor one of many “zany” characters in Shrek the Musical

Production runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 15

VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

Both patient and wife arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

Swapping grape varieties can help winemakers adapt to climate change: UBC study

Report says 56% of wine-grape-growing regions would be lost if global climate warms by 2 C

Alberta premier wants feds to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

Kenney: ‘Surely [reconciliation] means saying yes to economic development for First Nations people’

Police search for man who went missing from Vernon hotel

Jay Rosenberger, 38, was last seen Friday

NDP suggests easing secondary housing rules for B.C. farmland

Lana Popham proposes guest homes not just for relatives

After four sex assaults linked, RCMP ask women not to walk alone in Coquitlam park

Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months

BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash

Whistleblower says Iranian-Americans questioned at Peace Arch crossing were targeted

Immigration lawyer says response from Customs Border Protection is a ‘total cover up’

Surrey bylaws tactics with Uber drivers ‘entrapment’ and ‘completely wrong’

That’s what Councillors Brenda Locke and Linda Annis had to say Monday about city staff hailing Uber drivers then issuing them warnings

Most Read