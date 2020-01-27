LETTER: Kindness alive and well in Maple Ridge

One woman wants to say thanks for a simple but kind gesture

Dear Editor,

Kindness is still alive in Maple Ridge.

On Monday, Jan. 6, I went into the post office, around the corner from Value Village, to drop off a card in the mail to London, England.

I was told I did not have sufficient postage.

I didn’t have my wallet with me and I didn’t have any change in my pockets.

But, a very kind lady, waiting to be served, said “Don’t worry, I will put the extra stamps on for you.”

This was a very kind gesture and I would like to thank her again and wish her a very happy new year.

L. Tate, Maple Ridge

.

