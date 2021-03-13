Have an opinion you'd like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Kindness prevails, despite COVID

Maple Ridge senior grateful for the generosity of several strangers

Dear Editor,

This COVID 19 experience kept my wife and myself, both old seniors, at home pretty well all the time.

The other day, we HAD to go out.

London Drugs was one of our stops. I left my wife in the car, with keys in the ignition, while I ran in to the mall.

Did my shopping, came out, and tried to start the car. Dead!

Raised the hood, plugged in my handy-dandy portable car starter. Dead!

Because of lack of use of the car I had completely forgotten to charge it.

Four people came to our rescue and tried to start the car.

One even offered to take us wherever we were going, as well as a failed boost.

One supplied cables.

One kind Samaritan even ran his car for a while connected to my battery. Finally he got it going. Turned out he was a local mechanic.

To these kind people, you have revived our faith in our population.

In this pandemic there are so many selfish people unwilling to follow the safety rules against COVID.

Thank you again to these strangers who helped my wife and I in the London Drugs parking lot on Thursday, March 11 around 1:30 p.m.

Stan Hutchison, Maple Ridge

.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

