LETTER: Leery of too much high-density development in Maple Ridge

There’s already enough multi-family projects on the books and too much traffic on the roads

The public is invited to comment between June 22 and July 1, on the proposed proposed condo development that would occupy two properties or 0.39 acres on the east side of Hood Street and Dewdney. (WestUrban Developments)

Dear Editor,

I just received this letter [yesterday] in the mail [from WestUrban Developments Ltd. seeking public input on a proposed 54-unit apartment complex in the 21300-block of Dewdney Trunk Road].

I feel like the majority of Maple Ridge residents are against building “up.”

We only have so much land around here, and now with the apartments being built around the 222nd and 224th Street area, I think there’s a trend now growing to start building as many townhouses/apartments as we can.

I’m inclined to disagree with shoving as many people into this city as possible, Lougheed [Highway] and Dewdney [Trunk Road] are already hell in rush hour.

Jordan Petrini, Maple Ridge

