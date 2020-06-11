LETTER: Leery of too much high-density development in Maple Ridge

Dear Editor,
I just received this letter [yesterday] in the mail [from WestUrban Developments Ltd. seeking public input on a proposed 54-unit apartment complex in the 21300-block of Dewdney Trunk Road].
I feel like the majority of Maple Ridge residents are against building “up.”
We only have so much land around here, and now with the apartments being built around the 222nd and 224th Street area, I think there’s a trend now growing to start building as many townhouses/apartments as we can.
I’m inclined to disagree with shoving as many people into this city as possible, Lougheed [Highway] and Dewdney [Trunk Road] are already hell in rush hour.
Jordan Petrini, Maple Ridge
