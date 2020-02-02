Fern Crescent has become an easy dumping ground for litterers. (Doug Stanger/Special to The News)

LETTER: Let’s keep Maple Ridge beautiful

Fern Crescent area resident annoyed by constant littering

Dear Editor,

If I was a person visiting Maple Ridge, I would really wonder why it is citizens appear to treat our beautiful area like a garbage dump.

Seven days a week we walk up and down Fern Crescent picking up garbage and all sorts of various empty alcohol containers.

Any empty lots or bush you find garbage.

Last week, I pulled three large garbage bags out of the bush by the Fern Crescent dog park so the city could pick them up.

Ten days ago someone dumped a mattress off in Crosses Cabins Park along Fern Crescent and yesterday someone dumped a very large mattress on the side of the road leading up to Golden Ears Provincial Park.

It should be safe to assume that the person who dumped this only did so as they have the money to buy a new mattress and also to assume they must be able to afford the large vehicle and insurance needed to dump a mattress of this size, but instead of disposing of it properly they leave it to all of us taxpayers in Maple Ridge to pay for its disposal with the city having to send a crew out to pick it up.

I do realize that these persons who treat our beautiful area this way are the minority, and most of us act responsibly, but it is so disheartening to see so much littering and dumping on a daily basis.

Doug Stanger, Maple Ridge

