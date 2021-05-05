A local resident is concerned flood protection decisions are being made based on flawed information. (The News files)

LETTER: Letter writer critical of information used in Pitt Meadows flooding study

Decisions made based on incorrect data will harm residents, local woman argues

Dear Editor,

Imagine that you own a property along the Fraser or Alouette Rivers (perhaps you do). A modeling study has been done to determine which properties might be at risk of flooding and where the dykes might need to be raised to mitigate the risk.

The problem is, the model assumed that the dykes are higher than they actually are in some locations. As well, there was no monitoring of current flood levels at some properties that are noticeably most at risk of flooding.

And to make matters worse, the modeling did not consider extreme flood events. Sound scary?

The Port of Vancouver and CP recently commissioned a noise and vibration study along the existing rail line through Pitt Meadows to determine which properties might be most affected by the proposed road and rail project and what mitigative actions should be taken.

The problem is, the model assumed that the backyard fences are higher than they actually are in some locations, so the model is underestimating current and future noise levels. As well, no noise and vibration monitoring was done at properties very close to the tracks.

And to make matters worse, the modeling did not consider the extreme noise associated with shunting of trains, which is almost a daily occurrence and expected to get worse.

This noise and vibration study is technically flawed. The citizens of Pitt Meadows deserve better than this.

Diana Allen, Pitt Meadows

• READ MORE: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are prepared for high Fraser River levels

• READ MORE: Pitt Meadows residents invited to road and rail project updates

Letter to the EditorPitt Meadows

Most Read