LETTER: Lights will help prevent disasters on Maple Ridge streets

Letter writer throws her support behind the need for more high-traffic roads to be illuminated

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

[RE: LETTER: Lights imperative to curtailing crime on Maple Ridge streets, Dec. 17, The News]

Rob Williams is spot on re: inadequate street lighting in Maple Ridge.

118th Avenue has long been a short cut from 203rd to 207th Street.

There is a street light at the southeast corner of 203rd Street and 118th Avenue, but it shines onto 203rd Street, leaving the intersection pretty much dark.

RELATED: Senior pedestrian struck by vehicle in Pitt Meadows

There are no street lights until Walnut Crescent.

Add to this, rush-hour traffic heading east during a dark, wet winter night, pedestrians who assume the right of way crossing without due care, most in dark clothing, and a driver who feels secure enough to whip around the corner before northbound cars hold him/her up and BANGO!

Disaster.

There has to be an answer.

Catherine Ward, Maple Ridge

.

__________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

crimeLetter to the Editormaple ridge