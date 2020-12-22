If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: Lights will help prevent disasters on Maple Ridge streets

Letter writer throws her support behind the need for more high-traffic roads to be illuminated

Dear Editor,

[RE: LETTER: Lights imperative to curtailing crime on Maple Ridge streets, Dec. 17, The News]

Rob Williams is spot on re: inadequate street lighting in Maple Ridge.

118th Avenue has long been a short cut from 203rd to 207th Street.

There is a street light at the southeast corner of 203rd Street and 118th Avenue, but it shines onto 203rd Street, leaving the intersection pretty much dark.

RELATED: Senior pedestrian struck by vehicle in Pitt Meadows

There are no street lights until Walnut Crescent.

Add to this, rush-hour traffic heading east during a dark, wet winter night, pedestrians who assume the right of way crossing without due care, most in dark clothing, and a driver who feels secure enough to whip around the corner before northbound cars hold him/her up and BANGO!

Disaster.

There has to be an answer.

Catherine Ward, Maple Ridge

Most Read