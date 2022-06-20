LETTER: Literary love for dear ol’ Dad

Dear Editor:
I enjoy The News immensely, but miss seeing anything literary.
I wish to suggest you publish this 1987 Father’s Day poem written by Marilyn McAnulty, a longtime Maple Ridge resident who passed away in 2015 – she was my older sister.
Shirley Hargreaves, Maple Ridge
.
Strength and beauty were my parents…
.
Time comes – we play
When young what is another day?
Time charges – we flee
Oh no you can’t catch up to me!
And yet it does – our gait slows down
The smile we wore is now a frown…
.
And then I look at Mom and Dad
Remembering the good times we had
Time can’t erase her beauty
The lines caress her face
Each one of them a happiness
Somewhere – sometime – someplace
That happened in the past
And are etched for all to see
They say “I’ve had a happy life –
I’m happy being me.”
.
My dad is a big man –
With lots of buddies and friends
Because he is a true man
On who you can depend.
And when everyone has left you
And you are down and out
Look up there’s someone coming
Through floods, fire, or drought.
The obstacles insurmountable
Are crumbling under his step
Because his love is stronger
And back he can’t be kept.
Yes, whether time be good or bad
He will always be there… my Dad.
.
Marilyn (1987)
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.