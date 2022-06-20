LETTER: Literary love for dear ol’ Dad

Sister shares her late sibling’s poem to their parents, with special focus on their father

Dear Editor:

I enjoy The News immensely, but miss seeing anything literary.

I wish to suggest you publish this 1987 Father’s Day poem written by Marilyn McAnulty, a longtime Maple Ridge resident who passed away in 2015 – she was my older sister.

Shirley Hargreaves, Maple Ridge

Strength and beauty were my parents…

Time comes – we play

When young what is another day?

Time charges – we flee

Oh no you can’t catch up to me!

And yet it does – our gait slows down

The smile we wore is now a frown…

And then I look at Mom and Dad

Remembering the good times we had

Time can’t erase her beauty

The lines caress her face

Each one of them a happiness

Somewhere – sometime – someplace

That happened in the past

And are etched for all to see

They say “I’ve had a happy life –

I’m happy being me.”

My dad is a big man –

With lots of buddies and friends

Because he is a true man

On who you can depend.

And when everyone has left you

And you are down and out

Look up there’s someone coming

Through floods, fire, or drought.

The obstacles insurmountable

Are crumbling under his step

Because his love is stronger

And back he can’t be kept.

Yes, whether time be good or bad

He will always be there… my Dad.

Marilyn (1987)

