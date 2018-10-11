Letter: ‘Little puff doesn’t hurt anybody’

Smoking pot on golf courses is nothing new. (Contributed)

Editor, The News:

Re: Dealing with smoking pot on fairways.

I was a refreshment cart server on one of our local golf courses for many years.

Smoking pot on golf courses is nothing new. In fact, high golfers are better behaved and definitely quieter than their alcohol consumer counterparts.

I have seen arguments, fist fights, people passed out here and there, golf carts driven into waterways and bunkers and so much more due to alcohol.

A little puff doesn’t hurt anybody.

And I don’t even smoke it.

Sheryl Bouwman

Pitt Meadows