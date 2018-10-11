Smoking pot on golf courses is nothing new. (Contributed)

Letter: ‘Little puff doesn’t hurt anybody’

‘High golfers are better behaved.’

Editor, The News:

Re: Dealing with smoking pot on fairways.

I was a refreshment cart server on one of our local golf courses for many years.

Smoking pot on golf courses is nothing new. In fact, high golfers are better behaved and definitely quieter than their alcohol consumer counterparts.

I have seen arguments, fist fights, people passed out here and there, golf carts driven into waterways and bunkers and so much more due to alcohol.

A little puff doesn’t hurt anybody.

And I don’t even smoke it.

Sheryl Bouwman

Pitt Meadows

Previous story
Column: If not now, when will we make the changes needed to stop global warming?

Just Posted

Letter: ‘Little puff doesn’t hurt anybody’

‘High golfers are better behaved.’

No electronic devices for new drivers

No GPS or music through phone for learners, novice drivers

Maple Ridge waits on ALC exclusion application in Albion flats

Proposal deferred until Albion area plan is ready – in two months

Help the Katzie Slough and have fun

An invasive species removal and native species plant taking place Oct. 14

Maple Ridge school trustee candidates organize meet and greet

Meet and greet Oct. 14

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

One arrested after reports of man with long gun at Royal Columbian Hospital

Reports say man was looking to sell the rifle

5 to start your day

Police still looking for man with rifle, South Surrey woman in court over death of daughter and more

Ontario government to allow Sikhs to ride motorcycles without helmets

The exemption — which goes into effect Oct. 18 — will recognize Sikh motorcycle riders’ civil rights and religious expression

Firefighters cut off car roof to rescue driver after Highway 17 crash

Car landed off of highway after single-vehicle rollover crash, according to freelancer at scene

Gas flowing again along FortisBC’s Enbridge pipeline

Customers in B.C. still asked to avoid non-essential use of natural gas until situation is resolved

US, Russian astronauts safe after emergency landing

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques had been scheduled to be on the launch of a Soyuz spacecraft later this year

Hurricane Michael left path of destruction, isn’t done yet

Many homes were ripped apart or washed away altogether where the hurricane made landfall in Florida

Should companies take a public stance on racism, sexism?

About half of Canadians think so, according to a recent Ipsos survey – just one month after Nike puts focus on Colin Kaepernick

Most Read