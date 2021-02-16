Thrifty Foods in Maple Ridge will be closing at the end of May. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Thrifty Foods in Maple Ridge will be closing at the end of May. (Neil Corbett/The News)

LETTER: Long-time resident frustrated by lack of shopping options

After living in Maple Ridge for more than 30 years, disappointed to see Thrifty’s pulling out

Dear Editor,

[RE: Thrifty Foods in Maple Ridge to close, Feb. 4, The News]

It is with continued frustration that I read that the Thrifty’s store in Haney Place Mall is closing at the end of May.

Meanwhile, all around the downtown core more apartments and condos are being built non-stop.

When our family relocated to Maple Ridge in 1988, there were 45,000 people and we were underwhelmed by the lack of food shopping opportunities in the community. There were two Overwaiteas, one Extra Foods, and a Safeway.

My wife and I were both employed in the community and we tried to spend our money locally.

Today, there are more than 90,000 people and only three Save-Ons, one Freshco, one No Frills, a small food floor in WalMart – and Thrifty’s.

With Thrifty’s closing we are little better than when we had 45,000.

I do not know the reason for Thrifty’s closing, but surely city hall must have some ability to apply some pressures to attract new food stores.

I find it frustrating that after 32 years I am still having to leave the community to shop, while we continue to allow development to attract new population.

Ian Strachan, Albion/Thornhill

.

