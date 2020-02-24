LETTER: Look for real, whole story around blockades

Please take time to research all the truths behind First Nation concerns: reader

Dear Editor,

I have been hearing incorrect information from people about the First Nation and how ‘Canadians’ pay taxes and most needs for First Nations.

I’ll share some of the information we have access to, to continue our learning.

A trust fund, for all the nations, was set up by the Canadian government. The government invested that trust fund and the interest is the money we hear about the members get annually.

Nations get a lump sum at the end of 12 moons (once a year) also, the land/territory limits were ‘..all that is above the land…and one shovel deep into the earth…’

This makes [it] any pipeline, mineral, oil mining having to go through First Nations property.

Years of untruths and evasion by the Canadian government, have broken the treaties/contracts.

Imagine I liked your front yard? I organized the neighbourhood kids to play soccer in your yard, maybe set up a garage sale, however, always assuring you, the owner, that I would clean up my mess.

As your neighbourhood grew and more families moved in, I realize we need access to the community and lease some of your yard to the city.

Now a new road will be added, I get the lease money.

Eventually other roads and small businesses are needed to support the growing community.

This is a very simple parallel but you may get my drift.

RECENT COVERAGE: Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs block CN Railway tracks in Vancouver

I am watching and listening to what is happening with the heredity chiefs in the Wet’suwet’en camp. Rail blockades, roads blocks have townspeople say “We need to get through, get to work and pay our bills, feed our family.”

I agree, that is a right. The First Nation members need to get to work, feed their families and pay their bills too. Their economy is being blocked too.

Some of the First Nations have been band from going home. What if the RCMP told us we were no longer permitted to go home and to stay off our property?

I realize there are more issues to talk about and that is where, I hope, we research and look at it.

I did not learn this stuff in schools. And I bet you didn’t either.

Kimberly Hayek, Maple Ridge

First Nations

