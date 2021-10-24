LETTER: Low-lifes endanger bears, pollute environment all to save a few bucks

Numerous bags of garbage were discarded this weekend along Fern Crescent, causing an attractant to bears and a hazard to the environment. (Doug Stanger/Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

Sometime overnight Friday to early Saturday some individual/individuals dumped a large amount of garbage into a parking area by the Hot Rocks on Fern Crescent.

Of course, the timing couldn’t be worse as the CMR operations, who pick garbage like this up, are closed on weekends. So it will be Monday at the earliest to clear it up.

On top of that bears in this area are quite active at this time and have already started to get into it, possibly putting themselves and motorists in danger being so close to the road.

RECENT LETTER: Wishing to share an often unseen view

To put this in perspective, the persons dumping garbage like this must have a large vehicle they can afford and presumably insurance to have it on the road, but they can’t afford the $15 to take their garbage to the transfer station – and it will certainly cost Maple Ridge taxpayers more than that to have a city work crew come out.

I realize that the vast majority of Maple Ridge residents are conscientious people, but the few low-lifes in our community sure stick out like a sore thumb.

ANOTHER LETTER: Family grateful for care of aging loved-one

As an aside, from Crosses Cabins Park to Maple Ridge Park Sunday morning I picked up 13 various empty alcohol containers to take to recycling.

This normally dies off once summer is over.

Doug Stanger, Maple Ridge

.

EnvironmentLetter to the Editormaple ridgeWildlife