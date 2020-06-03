LETTER: MAID is a reassuring option for Maple Ridge man

Letter writer takes exception with a local woman’s views about revoked funding for Delta Hospice

Dear Editor,

The letter from Laurie Geschke has prodded me to send a reply.

[RE: LETTER – Hospice takeover seen as wrong, May 30, The News online]

I don’t know all of the details regarding the provinces “takeover,” but I have some concerns regarding her comments.

As I approach that stage of my life, medical assistance in dying is a reassuring option.

I consider making somebody live their last days in discomfort or in some cases agony as doing harm – as you put it.

The current governments, B.C. and Canadian, are duly elected and at the moment are precariously balanced without large majorities.

They can both be removed if the electorate decides.

Paul Gregory, Maple Ridge

