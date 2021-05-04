Local resident encourages everyone to do a bit to help keep the community cleaner. (The News)

Local resident encourages everyone to do a bit to help keep the community cleaner. (The News)

LETTER: Many in Maple Ridge helping reduce litter

Local resident praises those who help keep community cleaner

Dear Editor,

I read the short letter about litter. [Re: LETER: Maple Ridge letter has resident contemplating move, mapleridgenews.com, April 24]

I live in the downtown core, it is so much better in the last few months and continuing to get better.

The CSO/RCMP are doing an amazing job. Just last week when I had to run an errand was so happy to see the Memorial Peace Park filled with families with kids playing, seniors, young adults reading books, almost every bench full, everyone social distancing.

The city workers out early dumping garbage bins. Remember they can’t be everywhere all the time.

Instead of negativity, grab a pincher and bucket, and clean up. If we all lend a hand think how much cleaner it would be instead of just walking past and complaining.

United we stand, divided we fall.

Ramona Stimpfl, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Out-of-town divers remove 100s of pounds of trash from Cultus Lake

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GarbageLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Neighbours knew they were moving next door to Maple Ridge Golf Course

Just Posted

(File photo)
Surrey child-killer’s escorted-leave ‘beyond disappointing’: victim’s mother

Shane Ertmoed was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2000 death of 10-year-old Heather Thomas

The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)
Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

Canucks make announcement online, new home for club will be the Abbotsford Centre

Ken Dockendorf is president of the BC High School Boys Basketball Association. (THE NEWS files)
Administrators vote to change BC school sports governance

Maple Ridge coach says athletes won’t notice a change next season

The Friends In Need Food Bank needs more storage space. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge food bank seeking storage for emergency preparedness products

New portal announced by Food Banks B.C. and Alberta to help local food banks prepare for disasters

Local resident encourages everyone to do a bit to help keep the community cleaner. (The News)
LETTER: Many in Maple Ridge helping reduce litter

Local resident praises those who help keep community cleaner

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)
Alleged police impersonator caught by off-duty cop in Okanagan

An off-duty cop spots an alleged police impersonator conducting stops in West Kelowna

Announced Tuesday, March 5, by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout. (Black Press Media files)
Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s

RCMP officers and Delta and West Vancouver forces are conducting road checks for non-essential travel on highways and ferries in and out of B.C.’s Lower Mainland as part of COVID-19 public health . (Black Press file photo)
Another 697 COVID-19 cases for B.C. Tuesday, 486 in hospital

Non-essential travel restrictions in effect until May 25

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. officials urge everyone, even those with 1st dose, to register for COVID vaccine

Individuals 18+ can register online or over the phone

Travis Selje (Submitted photo)
Grieving Surrey dad ‘outraged’ acquittal in his son’s death won’t be appealed

‘The kid died in vain now,’ Miki Selje said of his son Travis, 17

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. political parties to collect $3.25M from taxpayers this year

Public input open to May 28 on whether subsidy goes past 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Most Read