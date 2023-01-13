A local resident is suggesting that people try to spare a few dollars each month to support Ridge Meadows Hospital. (The News files)

A local resident is suggesting that people try to spare a few dollars each month to support Ridge Meadows Hospital. (The News files)

LETTER: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, can you spare a few bucks a month to support local hospital?

Local resident has a suggestion on how the residents can help health care

Dear Editor,

I’ve been noticing lately that several other hospitals in the Lower Mainland are getting funds from the B.C. government to improve their buildings, obtain needed equipment, etc.

One hospital that one never hears of is ours, Ridge Meadows. Mr. and Mrs. Jones recently donated a large amount to get a needed piece of equipment. Thank you.

We have the RMH Foundation. I am a small contributor, but I just thought if every working adult in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge contacted the foundation and set up a monthly contribution of just $10 a month (less than a glass of wine at most restaurants) just imagine the money that would be donated.

As well, where are MLAs D’Eith and Beare. Why are they not pushing the B.C. government to look at our hospital?

I’ve been a patient there, as has my husband, and the staff has been just the best.

C’mon and help.

D. C. Evelle, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Jones family gives Maple Ridge hospital the gift of cardiac care

• READ MORE: LETTER: Retired nurse lauds care at local hospital

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HospitalsLetter to the Editormaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OPINION: Cervical cancer awareness didn’t seem important to me, until it was

Just Posted

City hall plans a new Fern Crescent roundabout. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
City of Maple Ridge plans planting after work along Fern Crescent

John Corrigan is the caller and teacher at Town ‘n’ Country Dancers. (The News files)
Pitt Meadows square dance club looking for dancers

A local resident is suggesting that people try to spare a few dollars each month to support Ridge Meadows Hospital. (The News files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, can you spare a few bucks a month to support local hospital?

Cythera Transition House Society supports women and children who are suffering through abusive relationships and will be accepting household donations to help these victims. (Blackpress file)
Victims of domestic abuse seek household items at Maple Ridge donation drive