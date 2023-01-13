LETTER: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, can you spare a few bucks a month to support local hospital?

Dear Editor,
I’ve been noticing lately that several other hospitals in the Lower Mainland are getting funds from the B.C. government to improve their buildings, obtain needed equipment, etc.
One hospital that one never hears of is ours, Ridge Meadows. Mr. and Mrs. Jones recently donated a large amount to get a needed piece of equipment. Thank you.
We have the RMH Foundation. I am a small contributor, but I just thought if every working adult in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge contacted the foundation and set up a monthly contribution of just $10 a month (less than a glass of wine at most restaurants) just imagine the money that would be donated.
As well, where are MLAs D’Eith and Beare. Why are they not pushing the B.C. government to look at our hospital?
I’ve been a patient there, as has my husband, and the staff has been just the best.
C’mon and help.
D. C. Evelle, Maple Ridge
