LETTER: Maple Ridge child encourages people to take action against climate change

A local child is concerned what will happen in the future if people don’t change their ways

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

I’m Margot. I’m nine years old, and I live in Maple Ridge.

I wanna say something about climate change.

As you know, climate change is affecting our world, and we must do something about it.

We all need to recycle, pick up trash, save electricity, and if we can raise our voice!

This needs to be spoken about, in school, on the news, and in the newspaper, anywhere where kids and adults will listen.

We also must acknowledge that this can and will affect our future if we even have one.

And if we refuse to acknowledge that this is happening then horrible things will happen.

Thanks and have a amazing day.

Margot Nielsen, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Climate change health costs to top $100B by mid-century: report

• READ MORE: Prepare for the worst: 10 steps to get ready for wildfire smoke

Climate changeLetter to the Editor