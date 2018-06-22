Naomi Brunemeyer, with B.C. Housing, addressed council about the Burnett St. proposal, which included the Salvation Army as operator. (THE NEWS/files)

Letter: Maple Ridge council afraid of naysayers?

Thank you, Salvation Army, for all you do

Editor, The News:

Re: Maple Ridge council defeats Burnett St. modular housing application.

I cannot understand the Maple Ridge council’s decision to refuse the zoning for lands on Burnett Street.

Council members, are you afraid of the naysayers?

The homeless need a safe place, a clean place to live and improve their chances of obtaining employment and to break the cycle of lives they lead.

I cannot understand our citizens signing petitions against our poor and homeless. They are people, too.

Do our citizens not realize it would be safer for us and the homeless if they could be off the streets, out of our backyards, school grounds, behind buildings – any place they can sleep.

Thank you, Salvation Army, for all you do and being brave enough to keep feeding and helping our homeless citizens. You are very special people – like my late mother used to say, the Salvation Army finds hope for what seems like the hopeless.

Thank you.

How could any citizen be so mean and uncaring and uninformed about anyone but themselves?

Remember what goes around comes around to uncaring people, eventually.

Edna Schmid

Maple Ridge

