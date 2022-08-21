Maple Ridge has two Alternate Approvial Process (AAP) bylaws involving infrastructure work. AAP assumes public approves of a project unless at least 10 per cent of electors submit written opposition on a specific form before a deadline. (Maple Ridge website)

LETTER: Maple Ridge council approval process not voter-friendly

Letter writer says special municipoal process assumes too much

Dear Editor,

What is the Alternative Approval Process (AAP)?

It is the opposite of voting for. Rather it allows Maple Ridge council to proceed without the assent of the electors unless 10 per cent of eligible electors of the entire city submit the required elector response form in opposition and it is received by council by the deadline.

On July 26, council chose this method for two bylaws. Notice for both appeared in the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News July 29 and Aug. 5. Although not clear in the bylaws, I understand both involve sewers.

If you missed the News, you can get the information at city hall and the website. Check Bylaw 7841-2022 statutory right of way over dedicated park and dedicated road for Metro Vancouver’s forcemain project, and Bylaw 7867-2022 notice of elector approval process in relation to city sewer line in dedicated parkland.

If you are opposed to these bylaws, complete the required forms, available at city hall or online, deadline Sept. 6 2022, 4 p.m.

This is very short notice. What are the chances of getting 6,523 response forms by the deadline?

Could it be intentional? Hmm.

A lot of development is taking place on 232nd Street. Who pays for the sewer, the developer or the taxpayer?

Bernice Rolls, Maple Ridge

City Council

