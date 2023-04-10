Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Maple Ridge council looks at three tax options and picks highest

Resident voicing concerns about municipal budget

Dear Editor,

[Re: How does 5.65% feel?, The News, March 31]

So our opportunistic council looked at three tax hike proposals and chose the highest one.

Most of our elected officials believed that taxes were already too high and campaigned on that point during the last election.

Now we apparently need additional police and landscapers as we approach our 150th celebration.

I would suggest a little belt tightening is needed in these times of high inflation. Run this city like a business please.

For a lot of residents there is already ” too much month left at the end of the money.”

A higher tax increase won’t be helpful at all.

Darryll McDonald, Maple Ridge

• READ MORE: Maple Ridge drafts strategic plan for next four years

Letter to the Editor

