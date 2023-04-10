LETTER: Maple Ridge council looks at three tax options and picks highest

Dear Editor,
[Re: How does 5.65% feel?, The News, March 31]
So our opportunistic council looked at three tax hike proposals and chose the highest one.
Most of our elected officials believed that taxes were already too high and campaigned on that point during the last election.
Now we apparently need additional police and landscapers as we approach our 150th celebration.
I would suggest a little belt tightening is needed in these times of high inflation. Run this city like a business please.
For a lot of residents there is already ” too much month left at the end of the money.”
A higher tax increase won’t be helpful at all.
Darryll McDonald, Maple Ridge
