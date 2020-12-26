LETTER: Maple Ridge council should be ashamed

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts. If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

I have lived in Maple Ridge since 1977.

In the time between then and now we had only one mayor who oversaw budgets with no tax increases, Kathy Morse.

For some reason, mayors here feel that if few people complain then it is appropriate to continue with these outrageous tax increases.

Let me say that just because taxpayers are not vocal about tax increases does not mean they are not concerned.

Gordy Robson understands this issue, all too well, but one vote among seven does not make for substantial change.

My father served as alderman in Coquitlam for 18 years and never received any pay other then expenses.

Where has the sense of community gone?

All of you are vastly overpaid and don’t tell me: “If you want the best you have to pay for it.”

This type of budget management is hardly the “best.”

Shame on the lot of you.

Mike Boileau, Maple Ridge

