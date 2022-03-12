LETTER: Maple Ridge councillors vaxx motion too little, too late

Letter writer critical of what he sees as a political move

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

Re: [Lift vaccine controls, council says, The News, March 4]

This motion by Councillor Chelsa Meadus to allow unvaccinated people to access recreation facilities in the city and to be sent to the provincial health minister has about as much chance of success as “a fart in a windstorm.”

It’s like calling the fire department five months after the fire.

Councillor Ahmed Yousef is correct in stating that it would have made more sense a year or so ago.

It’s just a shallow and cynical attempt to gain political points but does show out of touch with reality she is.

Grover Telford, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Talking to kids about world event such as the war in Ukraine

.