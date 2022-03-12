Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Maple Ridge councillors vaxx motion too little, too late

Letter writer critical of what he sees as a political move

Dear Editor,

Re: [Lift vaccine controls, council says, The News, March 4]

This motion by Councillor Chelsa Meadus to allow unvaccinated people to access recreation facilities in the city and to be sent to the provincial health minister has about as much chance of success as “a fart in a windstorm.”

It’s like calling the fire department five months after the fire.

Councillor Ahmed Yousef is correct in stating that it would have made more sense a year or so ago.

It’s just a shallow and cynical attempt to gain political points but does show out of touch with reality she is.

Grover Telford, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Talking to kids about world event such as the war in Ukraine

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident like so many, concerned about war in Ukraine
Next story
LETTER: Maple Ridge needs to put more thought into development

Just Posted

The Maple Ridge Leisure Centre pool had unscheduled closures on three days last week. (The News files)
Maple Ridge pool, gyms plagued by unscheduled closures

An RCMP officer guards the emergency ward of Chilliwack General Hospital after a double stabbing late Jan. 10, 2019. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Sentencing set for Maple Ridge man in Chilliwack stabbing of ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend

The courthouse in Port Coquitlam. (Google/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge community safety officer charged with assault

Kelvin Dueck, the Pitt Meadows Secondary instructor, had received the Prime Minister’s Teaching Excellence in STEM award in 2019. (School District 42 website/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows Secondary teacher bags the Excellence in Teaching High School Physics award