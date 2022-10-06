Maple Ridge election signs can be seen on public property around the community. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Maple Ridge election signs can be seen on public property around the community. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

LETTER: Maple Ridge councils of the future have to do better than those of the past

Longtime resident calls himself discouraged and disappointed in municipal leaders

Dear Editor,

My family and I have lived in Maple Ridge for 36 years, and it has been a wonderful community to live and raise our sons.

But lately, I have become discouraged and disillusioned with the way our council has chosen to develop our town.

The recycled council members have promised us more amenities, shopping and industry, but decades later, we are still waiting. What we do have are townhouses and houses packed down street after street, leading to congestion with no additional infrastructure or services. Our house taxes continue to climb with no end in sight.

Why has council allowed Maple Ridge to grow at twice the pace of other communities in Canada, with no infrastructure or services to support this growth? More pressure needs to be put on our MLA by council for necessities like a hospital that can meet the needs of our expanding population.

We desperately need a council that is visionary and creative in moving our crowded city forward in a positive and sustainable way.

Let’s make sure that we get out and vote so our voices can be heard.

Discouraged yet hoping for better,

Sam Roda, Maple Ridge

