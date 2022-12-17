LETTER: Maple Ridge couple pleasently surprised their restaurant bill was covered

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

Alert. Alert. This is an all-points bulletin for Maple Ridge.

We have been the victim of “A Random Act of Kindness” – to wit, my wife and I, and another very nice couple were in a popular restaurant on Saturday, when we were informed that a stranger and his wife, who were at the next table had very generously paid our lunch bill.

We all agreed that the kindness should be passed on.

Kindness is so easily given, but need not be at just one time of the year. If that couple, with such a lovely spirit, see this, I want them to know that we have passed it on.

Thank you so much.

Michael Buckingham, Maple Ridge

Letter to the Editor