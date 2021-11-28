LETTER: Maple Ridge development planning should include community gardens

Dear Editor,

I was impressed by the article No end of growth in sight” in the Nov. 19 issue. In particular the 1,500 units that Mr. Meier and the late Mr. Johnston are building in the Maple Ridge downtown core. These 1,500 units will bring quite a number of people to downtown that will help for sure the local businesses.

There is one thing though that they will not have: a garden.

A community garden nearby will be one aspect that these people will surely need. Maple Ridge does not have a sizable community garden, a big difference to Pitt Meadows, which despite having a much smaller population, has a large community garden at Bonson Road. Pitt Meadows provided the land and provides support year after year.

All community gardens in the region have long waiting lists. People appreciate the opportunity to grow their own veggies and more so to show the next generation how food can be produced locally and organically, including the well known psychological and physical benefits of gardening.

Even further, food security and climate change go hand in hand. Children who learn how to produce their own food will certainly be more resilient to climate change.

Now it is a matter for Mr. Meier, the city of Maple Ridge, local organizations and residents to put the efforts together and show that they have what it takes to really welcome more people to the city with a brand new community garden.

Alex Gidi, Maple Ridge

