LETTER: Maple Ridge dog walker pissed with discarded poop bags

Dear Editor,

Re: Pitt dike access at 216th Street in Maple Ridge.

My issue: people tossing their dog poo bags under the garbage rather than in it.

Yes, I understand people fear COVID-19, but that doesn’t excuse people’s blatant disregard for the person who will end up having to clean up the mess.

How about people either bringing gloves with them when they walk their dog or better yet, stay home if they’re that worried.

People are pigs and this is unacceptable.

Linda Benz, Maple Ridge

