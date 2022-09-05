LETTER: Maple Ridge facing gang impacts, like most Lower Mainland communities

Dear Editor,
Gang violence is not just happening in Maple Ridge but in every major municipality around Vancouver.
Maple Ridge needs more growth at a faster pace to coincide with neighbouring municipalities for affordable housing and jobs, as we are following behind places like Langley and Coquitlam with growth.
Also growth whether its residential or commercial brings the city well needed taxes to support better roads and street lighting to cut down on criminal activity.
Todd Galagan, Maple Ridge
