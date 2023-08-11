LETTER: Maple Ridge festival music disappoints

Dear Editor,
I went to the Caribbean festival on Saturday, Aug. 5. I go most every year, for most of the past decade.
It was disappointing. I can think of no other way to describe it.
Back when it was in town, it was the most interesting, the most fun – but this year? Without question, the least interesting.
What did they do wrong?
Well, when we arrived, there was a reggae band playing.
After their set, they were followed by a reggae band.
After that, was an African reggae band, and we left when the next reggae band came on.
What ever happened to Calypso? Ska? Even having steel drums? And since it’s the Caribbean, why not Cuban? Even Mexico is on the Caribbean!
But no, reggae, reggae, reggae… to the point of annoying.
I’m not sure if we’ll go next year.
Ben Fishman, Maple Ridge
