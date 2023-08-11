Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media)

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media)

LETTER: Maple Ridge festival music disappoints

Attendee had hoped for music from more Caribbean cultures

Dear Editor,

I went to the Caribbean festival on Saturday, Aug. 5. I go most every year, for most of the past decade.

It was disappointing. I can think of no other way to describe it.

Back when it was in town, it was the most interesting, the most fun – but this year? Without question, the least interesting.

What did they do wrong?

Well, when we arrived, there was a reggae band playing.

After their set, they were followed by a reggae band.

After that, was an African reggae band, and we left when the next reggae band came on.

What ever happened to Calypso? Ska? Even having steel drums? And since it’s the Caribbean, why not Cuban? Even Mexico is on the Caribbean!

But no, reggae, reggae, reggae… to the point of annoying.

I’m not sure if we’ll go next year.

Ben Fishman, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: New playground concepts pitched for Maple Ridge

• READ MORE: 200-pound walrus calf rescued

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and Entertainmentmaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
WEB POLL: Should B.C. be stricter with short-term rentals, or ban them outright?

Just Posted

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media)
LETTER: Maple Ridge festival music disappoints

The Ridge Meadows Burrards will be offering three free field lacrosse sessions in August at Telosky Field for local girls of all ages. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Burrards let local girls play free field lacrosse

The Albion Block Party will be hosted on Sunday, Aug. 13, at Country Lane Estates North Park in Maple Ridge. (Tamara Adamyk/Special to The News)
Albion Block Party brings neighbourhood fun to east Maple Ridge

The Travelling Mabels will open the Listening Lounge series at The Act next month. Tickets are now on sale for the series. (The Travelling Mabels Facebook/Special to The News)
The ACT in Maple Ridge offers a new Listening Lounge Series