A local senior was hurt after tripping on a Maple Ridge sidewalk and denied compensation from the city’s insurer. This letter writer wrote in support of the senior. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

LETTER: Maple Ridge has no lack of trip and fall hazards

Senior should have received support after being injured, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

[Re: City insurer won’t pay for falls and injuries, The News, March 31]

If the city insurer won’t honour the claim, of a 93-year-old lady tripped by an inch-high ledge of the sidewalk, wouldn’t you expect the city to at least take better care of the sidewalk near a seniors home and failing that, at least pay for the injuries to her teeth and face?

I wonder if the city insurer would pay for potentially severe or life-threatening injuries that are just waiting to happen on the Thornhill Trails? Hikers, walkers, and horses cannot safely share a trail with flying mountain bikes.

B. Rolls, Whonnock

• READ MORE: Homeowners on the hook for thousands after vehicle crashes into condo

