Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Maple Ridge joggers grateful to see and be seen

Running pair welcomes waves and kindnesses as they pursue fitness

Dear Editor,

My running partner and very good friend, Kimberly Fremmerlid and I have been running together for over 16 years with the last 10 years of those being in Maple Ridge.

We are not fair-weather runners – besides during the obvious many months of rain you will also find us pounding the pavements of Maple Ridge despite torrential rain, sleet, heat and snow.

No, it is not that we possess super-human motivational powers. On those cold dark mornings, if we are honest, what really gets us up and out the door is the knowledge that the other one is waiting! I suppose you call it accountability or maybe if we are brutally honest, pride… not wanting to be the first to wimp out.

It usually takes just a couple of kilometres into our run before the recent memory of that warm bed begins to fade and we start to see familiar commuters, dog-walkers, cyclists and other runners and walkers.

Many remain nameless despite always succeeding in generating a smile from us as we wave a good morning greeting from the other side of the street. To those thoughtful motorists who patiently wait for us to cross at the designated crossings, we hope you see our thankful smiles or wave of acknowledgement.

During the dark winter months despite wearing High Viz gear we know it is not always easy to see us – thank you for being extra cautious.

To the many friendly, thoughtful and encouraging residents of Maple Ridge that we have met over the years while on our runs, we want to say thank you. Your smiles, waves, and cheerleader “keep it up, girls!” comments certainly contribute to making our runs so rewarding and worth getting out of bed for.

So yes, we see you, and if we don’t, please do wave and say hi.

Janine Willemsen, Maple Ridge

.

• UNRELATED: Coach credits strength class for Maple Ridge Secondary athletic success

• READ MORE: Runners face shoe shortage due to surging demand, COVID-related supply issues

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editorrecreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Pitt Meadows woman wonders why filming allowed but kids activities on hold

Just Posted

Larry Walker Jr. in BC place stadium when he played for the Montreal Expos in April 1994.
Maple Ridge’s Larry Walker featured in new book about the Expos

Author says hall of fame voters finally got it right

Send your cooking questions via email to Chef Dez at: dez@chefdez.com
ON COOKING: Mrs. Chef Dez creates ham and cheese scones, perfect for Mother’s Day

Be sure not to overmix the scones or they will be tough

A motorcyclist and a sedan collided at the intersection of Hale Road and Old Dewdney Trunk Road in Pitt Meadows Thursday evening. (Special to The News)
Man rescued by family after crashing into water-filled ditch in Pitt Meadows

Man was face-down before being rescued Thursday evening

The Triple O’s restaurant on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge has been closed by a COVID-19 outbreak, but the service station remains open. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Three Maple Ridge businesses closed by COVID-19 outbreaks

Chrysler dealership, Triple O’s, Cann-Amm Exports hit by virus

Firefighters respond to a vehicle fire at Haney Place Mall on Tuesday afternoon. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
Pickup ‘exploded’ into flames in downtown Maple Ridge

Engine burst into flames in Haney Place Mall parking lot

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

A nurse preps bamlanivimab for infusion at Peace Arch Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are receiving the antibody as part of a clinical trial. (Contributed photo)
B.C.-based clinical trial of COVID-19 antibody ‘very promising,’ says expert

Participation criteria expanded for infusion clinic based at Peace Arch Hospital

A roller coaster at Vancouver’s Playland at the PNE.
Playland delays reopening due to COVID-19 concerns, B.C. travel ban

British Columbians are being discouraged from travelling outside of their local health authority to visit the theme park

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale on October 6, 2020. (Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

HAVAN Award nominated home in Langley (Black Press Media Files)
Everyone invited to watch 2021 HAVAN Awards gala at home this Friday

Awards for housing excellence available to attend digitally alongside entertainment and contents

Mounties are currently investigating whether another Coquitlam shooting is connected to the recent string of gang violence and killings in the Lower Mainland. (Phil McLachlan)
RCMP investigating if shooting, stabbing near Coquitlam mall linked to gang conflict

Sgt. Paul Vadik confirmed both events, a Monday afternoon stabbing and shooting in Coquitlam, appear to be connected

Most Read