LETTER: Maple Ridge leadership to blame for building department problems

Dear Editor,

Re: [Report critical of building department, The News, Nov. 26]

I would like to respond to the article in The News.

It was highly critical of the staff in the planning/building departments who’re currently dealing with a massive increase in their workloads related to the many development applications which mayor and council have approved.

Having worked in health care under Gordon Campbell’s vicious attacks on the health care workers of this province, I understand what extra stress can do to you.

So my point is if you’ve added a tremendous amount of work onto the staff, then some may loose their tempers and say or do things that are not appropriate. Well, you deal with this by having the HR department talk with the employees and see what the problems are. If it is work overload and stress related, then you take this to senior management to deal with, not the media.

And, why weren’t the union reps included in this media release? They represent the workers and should have been consulted with to get their side of the story!

This reminds me so much of the Gordon Campbell era, and I know who it was that supported him and his tactics against the workers.

John E. McKenzie, Maple Ridge

