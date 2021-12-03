LETTER: Maple Ridge letter writer voices support for beleaguered grocery store workers

Front-line workers have no say say in supply chain problems so be kind, local resident urges

Several factors are responsible for empty shelves at grocery stores, including supply chains severed by recent flooding and slides and COVID, and labour issues. (Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

Last week I was in the grocery store line up and heard a woman screaming at a cashier as she had rightly refused to accept more than two jugs of milk. The customer was rude, blamed the cashier and screamed at the cashier about the supply chain delays in delivery of her favourite brands.

First, neighbours we’ve been asked to self-limit, and when we don’t, then the grocery stores, guided by the provincial government, limit hoarding so that we will all have enough.

The supply chain is not within the cashiers’ control, nor the manager, nor the premiers. B.C. is doing everything thing it can to rectify the Port of Vancouver delays. The supply chain issue is a global one, and that is not in the cashiers’ domain.

So neighbours, take a moment to thank grocery store workers who have kept us fed through the pandemic, floods and, slides that we are experiencing here in southwestern B.C.

Be kind.

Sharon Manson Singer, PhD, Maple Ridge

.

.

