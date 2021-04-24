Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Maple Ridge litter has resident contemplating move

Local resident among those expressing concern about increasing homelessness and littering

Dear Editor,

[Re: Maple Ridge resident fed up with garbage and vandalism, mapleridgenews.com, April 20]

I agree with this story, I walk every day in Maple Ridge as well and see all the same things.

This is not from anyone other than the homeless.

We have a completely out of control homeless issue. They live in the bushes around town as well, all the garbage and feces is in the bushes as well as graffiti, and don’t try to go in there. They do not take pride in where they live.

I have written into this paper a few times about it already as well. I could list more and more but why bother anymore. Nothing is done to fix it after, so after 20 years of living and loving it in Maple Ridge, I will sell and move because of this situation.

It makes me very sad.

Brenda Mallinson, Maple Ridge

Most Read