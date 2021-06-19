Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Maple Ridge man critical of public’s gullibility

News has become entertainment and public only has itself to blame, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

Christophe Rocancourt, the international con artist who plied his trade in Whistler in 2001, stated in an interview that he wouldn’t be able to lie to people if they weren’t willing to believe his lies implying that those who choose to believe his lies are the problem. He is merely the lier.

I concur.

It’s the willingness of the masses to believe almost anything without question if it serves to entertain them (which Rocancourt excelled at) that is the problem. What is portrayed as the news today is in reality a scripted sales pitch with actors posing as news reporters.

In what amounts to a relentless campaign of propaganda the same 15-minute news segment plays over and over again through a two- or three-hour newscast in what amounts to sell, sell, sell and sell some more. The script uses words to imprint the desired message on the subconscious of the intended target, the viewer; fear, death, kill, save, only chance, only hope for survival, care ad nauseam.

The reason it works is that the news is scripted to come across as all about issues that affect you, the viewer. The subliminal message is “We really care about you. We want to protect you. The whole world is working hard to make your life better.

Towards this end, we have Justin Trudeau wringing his hands while he recounts how he is pleading with the makers of vaccines to deliver the promised 500 million doses that he needs to protect Canadians. The fact that the population of Canada is less that 50 million doesn’t register with most viewers, because they are being entertained, and entertainment mesmerizes.

For years I have witnessed the morphing of the news into entertainment scripted to sell. Now the book, Manufacturing Consent, confirms and expands on what I am seeing.

We can choose to read Manufacturing Consent and be jolted back to consciousness.

Or we can choose to be entertained and confirm what Rocancourt alluded to; that we are the problem.

David MacPhail, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Canada’s public health agency reports spike in the Delta variants

• READ MORE: Provinces spell out their COVID-19 re-opening plans

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorMedia industry

Previous story
LETTER: Pitt Meadows does not need new RCMP detachment

Just Posted

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Maple Ridge man critical of public’s gullibility

News has become entertainment and public only has itself to blame, letter writer says

Five Denny’s restaurants in B.C. will now carry Natera plant-based foods. Pictured here are the Seasoned Chick-Un Tenders. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows plant-based food company lands products in Denny’s

Five B.C. locations will carry Natera brand meat-alternatives

Canadian Pacific Railway’s Caboose 437115 was retired and donated to Maple Ridge in 1991. Now, it’s in need of some repairs, and the museum is looking for some people willing to help in its refurbishing. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)
LOOKING BACK: Caboose needs a new roof

Maple Ridge Museum is putting the call out to loca train lovers for some help

Grant De Patie. (The News files)
Virtual sit-in in memory of Maple Ridge gas attendant killed in 2005

Protest for stronger safety protections for late-night workers

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows does not need new RCMP detachment

Local resident says the price tag is too much

A small pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins pass by close to shore in Campbell River June 16, 2021. Still capture from video courtesy of Kimberly Hart
VIDEO: Dolphin sunset captured from Vancouver Island shore

Spectacular setting for view of travelling pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins

Surrey Fire Service battled a dock fire along the Fraser River late Friday night (June 18). It was on Musqueam Drive, near Industrial Road, around 10:45 p.m. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
VIDEO: Fire engulfs pier on Surrey side of the Fraser River

Dock has reportedly been unused for a long time

People in Metro Vancouver can expect to experience a short wave of heat just in time for Father’s Day, according to Environment Canada. (Black Press Media files)
Short-lived heatwave headed for Metro Vancouver this weekend

Temperatures are expected to be up to 10 degrees higher than average Sunday and Monday

Langley’s Lisa Roman (L) and Andrea Proske will be rowing for Canada. (file)
Lisa Roman and Andrea Proske named to women’s eight Olympic rowing team

Part of Canada’s largest team since Atlanta

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kalyn Head, seen here on June 4, 2021, will be running 100 kilometres for her “birthday marathon” fundraiser on July 23. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Woman’s 100-km birthday marathon from Chilliwack to Abbotsford will benefit Special Olympics B.C.

Kalyn Head hopes run raises awareness, advocates for inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation in New York on Nov. 4, 2019. (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Canadians who got AstraZeneca shot can now see ‘Springsteen on Broadway’

B.C. mayor David Screech who received his second AstraZeneca dose last week can now attend the show

New research suggests wolves can be steered away from the endangered caribou herds they prey on by making the man-made trails they use to hunt harder to move along. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Culling cutlines, not B.C. wolves, key to preserving caribou herds: researcher

The government has turned to killing hundreds of wolves in an effort to keep caribou around

Gary Abbott (left) and Louis De Jaeger were two of the organizers for the 2014 Spirit of the People Powwow in Chilliwack. Monday, June 21, 2021 is Indigenous Peoples Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 20 to 26

Indigenous Peoples Day, Take Your Dog to Work Day, Onion Rings Day all coming up this week

Most Read