LETTER: Maple Ridge man says wine would go great with that park picnic

Dear Editor,
[Re: Patios vital, The News, May 14]
Kudos to the local chamber of commerce and Maple Ridge city staff for expediting turn around time on local eateries’ applications for outdoor patios. Already, I’ve enjoyed a cold beverage on at least one such patio and look forward to more in future.
I might also suggest that city staff consider following the lead of Port Coquitlam and other nearby cities sponsoring pilot projects that allow the responsible consumption of alcohol in local parks.
Such a program could encourage patrons to enjoy “take-out” from our local eateries that can then be consumed with a tall IPA or a nice glass of chardonnay in one of our beautiful outdoor spaces.
Ron Williams, Maple Ridge
