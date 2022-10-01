TransLink has released a five-year action plan. (TransLink publication)

LETTER: Maple Ridge mayor and council give TransLink too easy of a ride

Community service has not improved, argues letter writer

Dear Editor,

The mayor is not a transit expert, and I assume none of the staff at Maple Ridge are.

Unless the city council gets the right facts and challenges TransLink, nothing will be done.

Bus rapid transit (BRT) is only 10 per cent faster than the present R3 RapidBus.

Many passengers had better bus service in the 1970s.

Why did the mayor vote for a bad Transport 2050 and a bad 10-year plan? (We still not completed the 2003 10-year plan.)

Get the facts: 90 per cent of trips in Ridge Meadows are by car.

Nathan Davidowicz, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: TransLink installs touch screens in Maple Ridge to help trip planning

• READ MORE: Gas prices hit record high in Metro Vancouver

.

Do you have an opinion you'd like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Letter to the EditorTransLink

