Letter: ‘Maple Ridge needs more places to work’

Editor, The News:

Re: Candidates agree, Maple Ridge needs more places to play.

Regarding Phil Melnychuk’s informative article regarding the massive cost of ‘places to play,’ the cost would be borne by hard-working taxpayers whose property taxes increase every year.

Maple Ridge needs more places to work, more viable, large, vibrant businesses to provide employment and taxes that aid beleaguered property owners.

Every morning multitudinous cars stream out of Maple Ridge, gridlocked on Lougheed Highway, and every afternoon same return.

Many citizens also are going to Pitt Meadow, Port Coquitlam, Langley or Coquitlam to shop as the choice in Maple Ridge leaves much to be desired.

Although recreational facilities are part of a vibrant society, the means to pay for them should not be foisted increasingly year after year on property owners without the aid of a large influx of business revenue.

Although there are a few running who see the need, they are stymied by the old, entrenched guard. We need fresh, innovative, progressive, idea people on the next council to bring us into the future instead of the same old, same old.

Cherryl Katnich

Maple Ridge

