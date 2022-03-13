Workers build the Maple Green Living complex on 232nd Street in Maple Ridge. The city is growing fast, with almost 95,000 population, and the pace of residential development is an issue. (Neil Corbett/The News)

LETTER: Maple Ridge needs to put more thought into development

Rapid building leaves community with insufficient amenities, letter writer argues

Dear Editor,

Having read the excellent article in the NEWS by Neil Corbett, on Maple Ridge developments going wild, I had to comment.

Mayor and his council of developers seems hell bent on turning us into the next Surrey!

I understand the economics of this with the lower interest rates for the developers to take advantage of at this time. But has anyone given thought to the many negative effects of this massive growth in our area?

Like the traffic logjams for one; consider this next time you’re sitting in rush hour traffic wasting your life away.

Also, I should mention the increasing cost for policing, that come with the territory, like the gang violence in Surrey. And yes, folks guess what, you will be paying for this in your taxes! Yeah, more taxes, don’t we all love that?

I would like to suggest to mayor and his developer council, that they ponder the true meaning of the word balance and come to their senses!

John E. McKenzie, Maple Ridge

• READ MORE: LETTER: Maple Ridge leaders need to do more about housing

