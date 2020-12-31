LETTER: Maple Ridge needs to use taxes to improve infrastructure

A Maple Ridge letter writer would be okay with paying more taxes if there were more EV charging stations available in town. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

I would like to know why our property taxes keep going up.

When you look at all the subdivisions going in with literally thousands of new homes, our taxes should be going down – not up.

RELATED LETTER: Maple Ridge council should be ashamed

No new roads going in, just keep allowing property developers to put in more houses, and taxing us all to death.

What I want to know is where are our tax dollars getting spent?

It’s not on infrastructure that’s for sure.

RELATED LETTER: Councillors are a gaggle of grinches

We only have four EV charging stations in Maple Ridge for possibly hundreds of EV or plug in hybrid vehicles.

I wouldn’t mind paying high taxes if we could see a change in infrastructure.

Robert Bedwell, Maple Ridge

.

__________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editormaple ridgeProperty taxes