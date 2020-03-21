LETTER: Maple Ridge octogenarian grateful to angel for kindness amid outbreak

Shopper at Save-On-Foods demonstrated compassion and generosity to senior shopping during COVID-19

Dear Editor,

Like many pensioners in this city, I’m self isolated a lot of the time, regardless of such as the COVID-19 threat.

But today, I had to buy groceries.

So I walked to the nearest Save-On [Foods] store because they sell what’s often called “fake meat.”

It’s made for vegans and vegetarians who won’t eat “real” meat.

While in the store I was jostled and stumbled because a young woman was preoccupied with her own concerns.

READ RELATED: Meridian Meats in Maple Ridge opens its doors to those who feel most at risk for COVID-19

A nearby lady asked if I was OK.

I thanked her and said I was.

A few minutes later, despite that the store was out of my favourite “meat,” I started at the self checkout.

Suddenly the lady who had earlier asked if I was OK was at my elbow.

She asked if she could scan her single item on my transaction, saying that she would, of course, pay for her own.

As I was bagging my few items she scanned hers then told me she would pay for mine.

I said it wasn’t necessary, but before I could finish properly she took her item then handed me the paid receipt as she walked away.

I thanked her, of course, but she left so quickly I was still in a daze.

Iwish this octogenarian could thank this angel properly.

Whoever and wherever you are, I thank you from my heart and assure you that your act of paying it forward will be carried on.

Gerald Martin, Maple Ridge

.

READ MORE: Grocery stores hiring more staff, offer wage boost as B.C. adapts to COVID-19 buying habits

.

• If there is more to this story, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor