LETTER: Maple Ridge octogenarian grateful to angel for kindness amid outbreak

Shopper at Save-On-Foods demonstrated compassion and generosity to senior shopping during COVID-19

Dear Editor,

Like many pensioners in this city, I’m self isolated a lot of the time, regardless of such as the COVID-19 threat.

But today, I had to buy groceries.

So I walked to the nearest Save-On [Foods] store because they sell what’s often called “fake meat.”

It’s made for vegans and vegetarians who won’t eat “real” meat.

While in the store I was jostled and stumbled because a young woman was preoccupied with her own concerns.

READ RELATED: Meridian Meats in Maple Ridge opens its doors to those who feel most at risk for COVID-19

A nearby lady asked if I was OK.

I thanked her and said I was.

A few minutes later, despite that the store was out of my favourite “meat,” I started at the self checkout.

Suddenly the lady who had earlier asked if I was OK was at my elbow.

She asked if she could scan her single item on my transaction, saying that she would, of course, pay for her own.

As I was bagging my few items she scanned hers then told me she would pay for mine.

I said it wasn’t necessary, but before I could finish properly she took her item then handed me the paid receipt as she walked away.

I thanked her, of course, but she left so quickly I was still in a daze.

Iwish this octogenarian could thank this angel properly.

Whoever and wherever you are, I thank you from my heart and assure you that your act of paying it forward will be carried on.

Gerald Martin, Maple Ridge

.

READ MORE: Grocery stores hiring more staff, offer wage boost as B.C. adapts to COVID-19 buying habits

.

• If there is more to this story, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
GOING GREEN: Amicable separation could net $3,000 to $6,000 profit

Just Posted

LETTER: Maple Ridge octogenarian grateful to angel for kindness amid outbreak

Shopper at Save-On-Foods demonstrated compassion and generosity to senior shopping during COVID-19

Chalk it up to positivity

Sidewalk graffiti lets Ridge Meadows hospital workers know they are appreciated

‘We need to do more’: Fraser Health doctors send dire letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry

Letter says hospitals soon to be ‘overwhelmed,’ urges closure of all non-essential businesses

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Grocery stores hiring more staff, offer wage boost as B.C. adapts to COVID-19 buying habits

Companies make changes to protect staff, customers during the outbreak

Court shutdown could threaten safe confinement and fair trials: B.C. defence lawyer

Defence lawyer says people in custody could be released early to prevent COVID from spreading

Doctors will have help with any ‘distressing decisions’ around which COVID-19 patients get ventilators

Provincial health officer says ethical framework in place

Canadian coronavirus evening update: B.C. death toll rises, Quebec forbids gatherings

March 21, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

‘Coronaoke’ hits high note among self-isolating crowd thanks to B.C. man

People sharing fun videos on social media to combat social isolation during coronavirus pandemic

Not COVID-19: Here’s what else happened this week in B.C.

A powerlifting grandma, a dolphin rescue, a custody battle over a caboose and more

Toilet paper re-seller spotted in Costco parking lot ‘meant no wrong by it’

Woman was photographed selling from SUV

World COVID-19 afternoon update: New virus test gets results in 45 minutes

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C.’s top doctor orders immediate closure of salons, spas and other personal services

Comes as 74 new positive COVID-19 cases announced.

Help on way for renters amid COVID-19, B.C.’s housing minister says

More details to help renters expected from B.C. government on Monday

Most Read