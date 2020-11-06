If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts. If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: Maple Ridge redevelopment motivated by money, not ecology

Reader convinced new jobs in proposed Yennadon plan will not go to local people

Dear Editor,

[RE: LETTER: Yennadon is too ecologically valuable to destroy, Nov. 6, mapleridgenews.com]

We are in 100-per-cent agreement with the writer. Unfortunately, the city will likely move ahead with their plan to increase the tax base.

As always, it is about money and city coffers.

Any employment opportunity would not be given to Maple Ridge residents.

The city would have a hard time proving that…

Colin Pearson, Maple Ridge

Most Read