LETTER: Maple Ridge resident backs MP’s mandate stance

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

Re: [LETTER: Nurse’s dad irked by MP, The News, March 25]

Considering the flip side of Mr. Guedes’ letter, I commend Marc Dalton for his courageous and honest insight to the mandate scenario.

Your statement “would it not make sense to be vaccinated rather than dead” suggests anyone with COVID faces eminent death. You need to realize the stats that have shown this differently, yet we live in an environment of fear and division.

What is the point of focus on 10 per cent of the population which is unvaccinated. Your contempt is misguided considering hospital stays are a mixture of both the vaccinated and unvaccinated. And the stats will show a fair amount of those hospitalized have a third shot as well.

And you talk about tears – consider the thousands of Canadians that have lost their jobs because of their choice that they have considered carefully and as a result were denied their freedoms. I have heard stories of others with tears in their eyes of hearing of their kids being bullied for not wearing masks at schools.

I have a tear in my eye when I look at society now, where fear, mistrust and division exists among families and friends.

Realize this is not the bubonic plague, small pox, diphtheria, or polio. People died sadly, but the majority recovered relatively well. And in fact, stats again show that the deaths were not higher than previous years of flu and other causes. Hospitals have always been “overrun” and front-line works always overworked, this is not new and cannot be attributed to unvaccinated filling the hospitals!

I thank Marc Dalton to want to examine the politics that divided this country and the economical tale spin that has affected every Canadian.

Being a member of the Legion Mr. Guedes, Remembrance Day represents men dying for certain principals outlined in our Charter of Rights. It seems our present government is violating these fundamental rights. I again applaud and thank Marc Dalton!

Steve Halas, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: BC Human Rights commissioner calls for mask mandate to be re-instated

.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor