Homeless people in Maple Ridge have been camping along the Fraser River waterfront, but rising waters were pushing them out during June 2022. (The News files)

Homeless people in Maple Ridge have been camping along the Fraser River waterfront, but rising waters were pushing them out during June 2022. (The News files)

LETTER: Maple Ridge resident concerned there’s plenty of money spent on criminals but not homeless

Alberta woman’s weather-related amputation has local letter writer wondering about her rights

Dear Editor,

I usually write about what I believe is important to the people of Maple Ridge or what impacts the people of Maple Ridge. However, I decided to make an expectation because what happened to a homeless, disabled Edmonton woman.

Her name is Laurie-Lynn Discoteau, shocked and saddened me. An Alberta homeless shelter, that is allegedly funded by various levels of government, turned some homeless people away, in severe weather, due to alleged lack of space.

I discovered the prior sad scenario when I was watching the news. Discoteau experienced frost bite and her foot was amputated, because she was turned away from a homeless shelter in Edmonton.

The shelter staff declared it was full.

If the shelter received government funding, from any level of government, then the said level of government allegedly violated Laurie-Lynn Discoteau’s section 7 (life, liberty, and security of the person in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice) Charter right, and section 12 (Everyone has the right not to be subjected to any cruel and usual treatment or punishment) Charter right, and leaves the said level of government susceptible to a constitutional challenge regarding the shelter’s “policy or procedure” of turning homeless people away during Edmonton’s life threatening and/or life altering severe cold weather.

The temperature was -40° Celsius, when Laurie-Lynn Discoteau was turned away from the shelter.

What I find ironic is the various levels of government have virtually unlimited amounts of money to house criminals.

It seems like criminals have more rights than homeless citizens.

Linda Meyer, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: LETTER: Resident wary of politicians claiming credit for closing homeless camp

• READ MORE: Formerly homeless woman creates list of more than 20 street people who have died in supportive housing

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomelessnessLetter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, can you spare a few bucks a month to support local hospital?

Just Posted

Residents at Revera Sunwood will be celebrating Chinese New Year. (Google maps)
Free Chinese New Year celebration at seniors retirement community in Maple Ridge

Homeless people in Maple Ridge have been camping along the Fraser River waterfront, but rising waters were pushing them out during June 2022. (The News files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident concerned there’s plenty of money spent on criminals but not homeless

The Ridge Meadows Burrards will make their picks in the WLA draft later this month. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Burrards to make picks in WLA junior draft this month

RCMP’s Air One helicopter was used in the surveillance of two suspects driving a stolen blue truck in Maple Ridge on Jan. 12. (Marc Grandmaison/Special to The News)
Three stolen vehicles recovered by Ridge Meadows RCMP